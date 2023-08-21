Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC? Season 2 finale talk

Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC? If you are hoping for more of the celebrity-themed competition show, it is hard to blame you! This is one of the most underrated reality shows of the past several years, as it combines a legitimate guessing-game with some great strategy, big personalities, and plenty of humor.

Honestly, it’s still worth watching even if you figure out the celebrity relatives early, mostly because it’s exciting to see how the players put the pieces together without the benefit of Google or social media.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to hand down the bad news: There is no Claim to Fame tonight. Because of The Bachelorette airing a three-hour finale (as they do every summer), the end of season 2 is being displaced until August 28. There is a two-hour finale airing on that date, which will crown the winner and give us some other exciting details along the way.

Want to learn more? Then we suggest that you check out the synopses for both episodes below…

Season 2 episode 9, “Disco Balls and Clue Walls” – Tensions are high as the final four contestants compete for a coveted spot in the finale. One player’s long-game strategy and lies are revealed during the challenge while the rest decide what to do with this new information.

Season 2 episode 10 (finale), “Needle in a Haystack” – As the finale arrives, the competition has hit its peak. The top three, with the help of past contestants, race to uncover clues about each player hidden in stacks of hay. Two players are eliminated, while the one left stakes their own claim to fame.

Who is going to win?

It is easy to say Chris, mostly because of the fact that he has been able to dupe everyone on so many occasions already. However, at the same time it feels like he’s such a target that eventually, someone may figure it out.

For now, we’re pointing more in the direction of Monay, who is smart, savvy, and nobody seems to have figured her out just yet.

