Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: Is January 2024 feasible?

Is there still a chance that we are going to see the Chicago PD season 11 premiere in January 2024? For a while, we have said that this is the best-case scenario when it comes to the future of the series. Still, just because this is the case doesn’t mean that it will actually come to pass!

After all, go ahead and remember this for a moment here — the WGA strike is well over the 100-day mark at the moment and while there have been talks behind the scenes, it does not appear as though an end to negotiations is imminent. Meanwhile, the actors of SAG-AFTRA have not even been invited back to the negotiating table yet by the AMPTP, the organization of streaming services and studios at the center of the strike.

What we are trying to say here is ultimately rather simple: We are having to exercise a lot of patience right now to get some more specifics. It still is worthwhile in the end, largely because all actors and writers deserve what they are asking for and none of their requests are somehow beyond the pale.

The way in which a January 2024 premiere date happens for Chicago PD and the entirety of One Chicago is if production starts in November. We’re not saying it would be the start of January, but the middle or end of the month could still happen. If production happens at this point, the only reason we may not see this is if NBC wants to hold it back to March and air a full 10-13 episode season without any breaks in the middle.

Personally, though, we don’t think that they will want to do that. Instead, we tend to think that it is their goal to try and salvage something resembling a network TV season as soon as possible. The longer all of this lasts, the more it could hurt network TV, who is more vulnerable than any streaming services as the strikes progress.

