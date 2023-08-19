Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: Is January 2024 feasible?

We are certainly aware that a lot of people out there want to see Chicago Fire season 12 premiere as soon as possible, and understandably so. Why wouldn’t you? We know already that the show is not coming back this year, mostly because there’s not enough time to make that happen. It may be a bummer, but it does not change where things currently stand.

The most important thing for now remains simple: All TV writers and actors getting paid what they deserve. This is the reason why the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing, and why there is no production start date as of yet.

If you have been reading for a while, then you probably know that the absolute earliest we could see Chicago Fire back is when we get around to January 2024. Based on where we stand now in August, is that still feasible?

To put things simply, yes — but we are probably looking at mid-to-late January rather than early on in the month. We really need to see the WGA strike end around Labor Day for us to feel incredibly confident, and we do at least know that some things are trending in the right direction at present. take, for example, the state of talks between the WGA and the AMPTP, otherwise known as the collection of streaming services and studios at the center of this. Yet, conversations between parties does not mean that the strike is almost over, and it is rather important to remember that at the moment. Beyond that, we need the SAG-AFTRA strike to end before November.

From the NBC standpoint, we hope they realize how much they stand to lose at this point if they don’t get their heavy hitters back on the air. Because of the perilous state of network TV in general, they can’t afford the strike to drag on for an incredibly long time. Beyond just that, they also cannot just push back the entirety of season 12; at most, we imagine that Chicago Fire will have around 13 episodes based on the delayed start to the writers’ room.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 12 at NBC?

Does a January 2024 date work for you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







