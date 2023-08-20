Futurama season 11 episode 6 spoilers: Christmas in August?

Next week on Hulu you are going to have a chance to see Futurama season 11 episode 6 — who is ready for some holiday cheer?

For a lot of shows, we certainly think that it is a little bit weird to get a Christmas episode right smack in the middle of August. However, this animated series redefines weird in so many ways that it’s hard to know where to start! Just remember, for starters, the fact that it has long gone off the beaten path (consider all the cancellations and revivals) and really, having a story about Robot Santa this time of year just feels totally normal.

The title for Futurama season 11 episode 6 is “I Know What You Did Next Xmas” — if you want to know more all about what’s coming, take a look at the synopsis below:

Bender and Zoidberg travel through time to attack Robot Santa.

We probably don’t have to tell you that this one is going to be funny and clearly, Hulu doesn’t think that they need to give you a whole lot more in the way of details here to be entertained long-term. After all, they’ve already given you what they feel is the most important thing, and that is a general sense of what will make this story funny.

Is there going to be a season 12?

Sure, it would be wonderful if were able to sit here and guarantee either this or any other thing regarding the future of the show, but that’s pretty darn impossible for now. Instead, the only thing that we really recommend at present is to just sit back and enjoy the ride — also, just remember how difficult it was to even fathom at one point that we were even going to get this show back after all of the various changes over the years. It still feels familiar on Hulu, but there is some new energy plugged in here, as well.

(Photo: Hulu.)

