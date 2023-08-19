Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere: The big challenge

Are you ready to see the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on Starz come September 1? To think, it’s only a couple of weeks away! We have waited so long to see this show back and in the end, we’re thrilled that this big moment is almost here. We are anticipating a really action-packed and dramatic batch of episodes, and in the end, let’s just hope that everyone remembers to check it out.

Of course, herein lies the big challenge, and one of the primary things that we wanted to dive a little bit further into today. Is Starz going to be able to find anywhere near the success with this season that they want, given the massive challenges that lie ahead?

Let’s just put it this way: There is a good chance that we’re going to see the Joseph Sikora series come back right in the middle of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and without all that much in the way of actor promotion due to some specific rules. Is this season going to be as successful when there aren’t performers out there pushing it?

For starters, this is going to put the onus more on Starz to figure out a great way to get this campaign going strong — we know that it won’t be easy, but they have to find a way to figure this out. The other solution, of course, is that they work to end the strike and get all actors what they deserve — but they also don’t have full control of that, since it is up to all streamers and studios to recognize that.

What is going to matter the most, at least at this point, for Power Book IV: Force season 2 is fans all over the map stepping up and continuing to push this show. We know how loyal they can be to products they feel deserve it, and they will probably be more integral to the success here than anything else that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer, including more talk on a Tommy love interest

What do you most want to see entering the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







