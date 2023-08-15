Power Book IV: Force season 2: Tommy Egan’s new love interest?

As we do start to prepare ourselves further for the Power Book IV: Force season 1 premiere, there are a few different things worth considering. Take, for starters, the idea that Tommy Egan has a new love interest in his life. Is Joseph Sikora’s character really about to find someone else after a lot of tragedy in the past?

Well, we should note again that we wouldn’t be shocked if Tommy just shuts down love for the rest of his life, given how he has been left heartbroken and/or betrayed by some other women he has been paired up with over the years. It is for these reasons that you have to imagine that more pain could be coming his way. Yet, the heart wants what the heart wants, and we also think that for Tommy, a woman in his life is a way to get a breather from some of the surrounding chaos.

If you have seen the new trailer for season 2, then you may have noticed that Tommy is getting close to someone, but who is it? Early indications suggest that this could be Mireya Garcia, described as (per Collider) “the smart and humorous younger sister of the most dangerous drug dealer in the entire city.” This feels like the sort of character that the show would make a meal out of, mostly due to all of the various Shakespearean angles that they could take with it since she’s tied to people other than Tommy.

If Garcia is Tommy’s new love interest entering season 2, we should note that she is a familiar face to a lot of One Chicago fans out there. After all, she is played by Carmela Zumbado, who previously played the part of Anna Avalos over on Chicago PD.

Luckily, we do think we will get answers soon one way or another; Power Book IV: Force season 2 is set to premiere on September 1.

