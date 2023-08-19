Magnum PI season 5 part 2: Is it (almost) teaser time?

As many of you are probably aware, the past few weeks have been one of the quietest times in a while when it comes to Magnum PI. The show’s return to NBC in early October is still several weeks away, and we haven’t reached the point yet where the network will start to promote it.

So is that going to change fairly soon? We’d say so, but we don’t necessarily expect anything for the rest of this month. Come early September is when we would start to imagine the network is going to go more all-out in sharing what is next, whether it be a new teaser, some promotional photos, or descriptions for what lies ahead. Yes, the network has already canceled the Jay Hernandez series and we’re still angry about that; however, they will still try to generate some attention for what’s ahead for a couple of reasons. First, they love profits. Also, they don’t exactly have a ton of new, scripted programming this fall. Magnum PI becomes a valuable commodity in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

(Fingers crossed that all writers and actors across the industry get paid what they deserve.)

For those wondering, of course we are still hoping for the best that a season 6 could somehow still happen someday. However, there is not much progress on any efforts right now and there may not be for a while. The ratings this fall could play a role and right now, it is hard to do much of anything amidst the strikes. Patience and perseverance are the key here as much as they were a few weeks ago.

Within a teaser…

We don’t expect to see anything too shocking at this point, as Magnum PI knows what viewers are looking for. Expect action, humor, and a little bit of romance. We also expect stories to pick up where season 5A left off, especially with TC’s recovery.

Before you go…

We hope that everyone out there continues to support those in Maui who are still in desperate need in the wake of the devastating wildfires. We know that there was a lot of awareness in the immediate aftermath of what transpired, but attention cannot wane in the weeks and months to follow. This show and Hawaii have such a deep connection; it has been heartening already to see so many fans support those in need.

(Photo: NBC.)

