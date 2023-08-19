Dancing with the Stars 32 premiere date: Where is the reveal?

We tend to assume that Dancing with the Stars 32 is going to be kicking off on ABC and Disney+ next month. However, this is where things start to get a little bit weird. Why isn’t there some sort of official announcement on the subject yet? What are the network and streaming service doing here?

Well, we do think that this is a worthy question to think about, given that most indications to us are that we will see the series back either on September 18 or September 25. Remember that these are the time-frames that we have seen over the years, and we also tend to think that it makes even more sense when you consider how this show is really a cornerstone of the fall lineup this year. ABC does not have any scripted programming to fall back on this time around due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. They have to find a way to get people to watch the ballroom competition instead. This is a big part of why it is back on ABC after a season off the air.

For the time being, here is what we can say: More than likely, we’ll get a Dancing with the Stars premiere date over the next week or so, and then a full cast reveal shortly after that. After all, Ariana Madix is the only person confirmed so far!

Do we think that the producers are having a hard time casting this year due to said SAG-AFTRA strike? Absolutely. While technically there is nothing that 100% blocks an actor from taking part in this show, some may shy away from it due solely to the optics of it. They may need to rely more this year on the likes of reality TV stars, athletes, or people who are famous from current events.

For those who have not heard, Julianne Hough will be the co-host this year alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, following the exit of Tyra Banks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

