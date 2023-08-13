Dancing with the Stars: Could an all-winner season happen?

Is there a chance that we could see an all-winner season of Dancing with the Stars at some point down the road? It may sound crazy, but there is an interesting case to be made for it at this point!

Also, we should go ahead and say that in an interview with Variety, judge Derek Hough himself mused about the possibility, noting that there are some winners like Rashad Jennings and Donny Osmond who he could see coming back to the show.

As for whether or not it would happen … well, that remains to be seen. Given that we are entering season 32 of the ballroom franchise, there are certainly enough contestants to make that work. Also, some of them remain fairly popular like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Charli D’Amelio, Osmond, and Jordan Fisher. The biggest challenge from our vantage point would be scheduling, and then also making sure that all of these people want to come back. For a number of people, there could be a feeling that they’ve already done everything that they set out to do over the years.

Also, there are a few who may be too busy doing other things now. Alfonso Ribeiro is an automatic no since he’s now a co-host for the show. Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger is a part of The Masked Singer. Fisher himself has a wide array of acting gigs and recently played a fantastic part on The Flash.

One other question

How many viewers would watch? We say this mostly because we don’t think the first all-star season of Dancing with the Stars was anywhere near as successful as some people probably thought that it was going to be ahead of time.

Do you think an all-winner season of Dancing with the Stars is a good idea at all?

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

