Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 18: Honoring George Sr.

Based on what we are hearing already heading into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 18, one thing feels clear: This is a story that will hit nostalgia hard. It also serves as a chance to see Lance Barber again as George Sr., despite the character passing away at the end of Young Sheldon.

It goes without saying, but we never expected that we would see Barber multiple times before Iain Armitage. Yet, it is clear that the show wants to save Sheldon until the time is right, plus also honor the Big Bang Theory lore where he was not around that much after moving to California. This episode will feature Georgie doing whatever he can to honor his dad but in true show fashion, there will be some obstacles thrown up along the way.

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If you do want to get a few more details now on what is to come we suggest checking out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“A New Scoreboard and a Horse’s You Know What” – Georgie and Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher) go head to head when Fagenbacher tries to sabotage Georgie’s attempt to honor his dad, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 30 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Additional guest stars include Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr. and Raegan Revord as Missy.

There are only so many episodes left this season and with that, of course we anticipate a few more twists and notable moments. At least we know that there is a season 3 coming, so there is no real reason to worry about that.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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