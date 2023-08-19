Survivor 45 cast reveal: Are we starting to close in?

In a little over a month, Survivor 45 is officially going to premiere on CBS — so when are we going to meet the full cast?

Now, we should note that there are a few teases out there already that have set the stage for what to expect. Heck, in one of them, it was confirmed that Bruce from season 44 is getting another chance to play after having a medical emergency in the very first challenge! Some sleuths have managed to compile a list of possible players already, but we are getting near that point now where an official announcement should be coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

So when is it going to happen? Well, more than likely over the next couple of weeks. Survivor 45 is airing on CBS starting on September 27, and we’ve seen over the years that the network will unveil the cast a good three or four weeks beforehand. That allows everyone to have a chance to get to know them better and understand what they bring to the table. They could always release it earlier, but we like to think that they want to have a little bit of momentum going entering the new season.

In general, we will also say this: If you do want to be completely overwhelmed by reality competition shows this fall, absolutely you are going to have that chance! Since Big Brother was pushed back as a fill-in amidst the WGA strikes, it, Survivor, and The Amazing Race are all going to be on the air together for a significant stretch of time. That is certainly different from what we have seen in the past but honestly, we’re looking forward to it!

Also, let’s just hope that there are a lot of really good players in season 44 that are willing to embrace the spirit of the game and have a good time.

What do you most want to see on Survivor 45 when it premieres on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







