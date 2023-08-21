Winning Time season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The big contract

As we prepare for Winning Time season 2 episode 4 on HBO next week, there is one word that is really front and center: Money. Somehow, dollars and cents are going to be as integral to this particular installment as just about anything else.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s just say that Magic Johnson’s contract will be as important over the course of this one as almost anything on the court. The title here is “The New World,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s ahead:

Magic Johnson’s record contract causes resentment in the dressing room and on the court after the press gets wind of it.

Now, we should note that ironically, the money Magic made back in the 1980’s is a far cry from what NBA players are making now, and most of the star’s actual present-day fortune is tied a little bit more to some of the smart decisions he’s made off the court over the years. Yet, his negotiation and deal helped to lead to a turning point. As the league became more popular, of course players started to get a larger and larger piece of the pie. Magic paved the way for Jordan, who eventually paved the way to other market-setters like LeBron, considered in some ways to be one of the leaders in the “player empowerment era” that exists today.

If someone ever wants to do a long-form series about the history of all legendary NBA stars, we’d love to see it — but for the sake of Winning Time, this is mostly about the Lakers. We’re still stoked to see where things go. Unfortunately, there are only a few episodes left after this one and alas, there is no season 3 confirmed after the fact. If you love the show, keep watching it!

What do you most want to see moving into Winning Time season 2 episode 4?

Have you enjoyed this season so far, even if things are moving at a really different pace? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

