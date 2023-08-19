The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Joey meets Charity’s mom (video)

As we get prepared for The Bachelorette finale on ABC Monday night, we recognize that there are a handful of critical moments that are going to take place. One of the biggest ones, of course, is tied to some of the final men meeting Charity Lawson’s family.

Will Aaron have an opportunity to do this after coming out to Fiji? We’re honestly still unsure, but we do feel confident that both Joey and Dotun will. As a matter of fact, we have video proof that Joey is spending some time with her mom!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek where a clearly-nervous Joey is doing whatever he can to try and impress her mom. He recognizes how important this discussion is, and we do think he handles it rather well. He wastes no time, for starters, in indicating that he is in love with Charity and that she inspires him to be the best version of himself. He also indicates that she can ask him whatever she feels necessary, showing that he wants to alleviate any concerns.

Remember that Joey had a rather nerve-wrecking hometown date not that long ago, and we do think that this is living in his mind to a certain degree. The last thing he probably wants is for either he or Charity to have any anxiety after this.

Later on in the episode…

We know that Charity is going to ask her mom for more advice, as she is really torn as to who to pick. What she has to say is pretty simple and profound: Dip deep and look inside herself, as she probably knows the answer deep in her heart. We still think that Dotun is the most likely pick, but Joey has a huge future in this franchise … if he wants it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

