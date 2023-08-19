The Chi season 6 episode 4 promo: A big Douda mystery

As we get a little bit closer to The Chi season 6 episode 4 on Showtime, the timing just feels right for another Douda conversation. Is someone about to take this character out?

At this point, it is hard to argue the notion that he is the Big Bad of the entire world here; not only that, but we don’t even think that there is anyone that close to him! He is conniving, intelligent, and dangerous on a large scale. There’s a reason why the new promo for next week (watch here) heavily suggests that anyone who gets too close to this character ends up potentially on death’s door.

We know that sometimes, The Chi can come under fire for being a little bit slow-moving, but one thing that we do love about the season right now is rather simple: We are watching the slow build of a lot of key characters as potential assailants. There are so many already who have a motive to kill Douda, but that doesn’t mean that they will. The question is going to inevitably become who is going to be the one to snap and decide that he is better off being gone. Given Emmett’s proximity, and the danger he could cause his young family, it is easy to argue him. However, on some level is that almost too obvious? That is another key question to wonder about for at least the time being.

As for what else is coming up in this episode, are Emmett and Kiesha going to be on the same page? That’s one question, and we do think that Rob is going to keep working his angles. Is his plan going to end up being a success?

