The Chi season 6 episode 4: Kiesha, Emmett feel the strain

Next week on The Chi season 6 episode 4, you are going to have a chance to see a new story titled “ReUp” — what can be said about it?

Well, for starters, this is going to be an episode where just about everything gets a little bit more complicated and understandably so. Douda has already been at the vocal point of a lot of chaos, and we don’t think that this is going to change. As a matter of fact, they will probably get even worse. In particular, we tend to think that we’ll see a total mess here when it comes to Emmett and Kiesha, who have already been feeling a lot of strain just because of their busy schedules. Also, we tend to think that there are a lot of complications that come with working in Douda’s universe.

Want to get a few more details now about what the future holds? Then go ahead and check out the official The Chi season 6 episode 4 synopsis:

A welcome new development in Douda’s life is complicated by Roselyn. The strains of their busy lives wear on Emmett and Kiesha. Tiff and Rob make strides with their business. Papa introduces Kenya to the crew, while Maisha questions Jemma’s dedication. The men of The Chi turn to each other for support.

We will say this: The latter sentence is what makes us the most excited, given that this is accenting the part of The Chi that is the most unique and special: The community. These are people who really love and care about each other! Still, men in particular can have a hard time sharing some of their inner thoughts and struggles, and this could be setting the stage for some other interesting stuff as the show moves forward.

We are still in the early phases of this season, so we certainly know this: There is a lot of other exciting (and dramatic) stuff to come.

