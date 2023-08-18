The Peripheral canceled at Prime Video, despite previous renewal

Despite a strong first season and a prior renewal, it looks as though Prime Video is done with the sci-fi drama The Peripheral.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has reversed course and canceled the Chloe Grace Moretz led series, and there may be more decisions of this nature coming in the near future. What’s the rest for that? Well, the publication cites the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, noting that there were target release plans that are no longer going to be met and with that, the streamer is moving forward.

Now, we do think that reporting on a lot of these subjects can be tricky since there is a certain degree of nuance that should be considered. The Peripheral is one of the first casualties of the two strikes, but we have to point out once more that writers and actors are asking for very reasonable things. They want to go back to work, and it is actually the streamers and studios who are prolonging this strike. We worry about an era where it gets framed that somehow, the striking talent is to blame for these shows getting canceled and cast / crew members being out of work.

Obviously, our hearts go out to those impacted by this news, and it is also a shame that we are losing more of the creativity of executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Remember that this is not the only super-ambitious series of theirs that is coming to a somewhat-abrupt end, as we saw something similar happen not that long ago when it comes to Westworld.

Is there a chance that The Peripheral ends up landing another home elsewhere? We do think it is best to adopt a never-say-never approach with this world of thing but for now, we’re not expecting anything more here. It is really hard to navigate a canceled show from one service to another.

What do you think about The Peripheral being canceled over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on all things TV as we move forward.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







