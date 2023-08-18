Shelter season 1 episode 4 air date over on Prime Video

Following the big premiere today over on Prime Video, do you want to know more about Harlan Coben’s Shelter season 1 episode 4? At the very least, are you interested in getting an air date for the next installment?

The first thing that we should note here is that the premiere date for this adaptation is not a coincidence. Clearly, this represents the Amazon-owned streaming service trying to take advantage of the fact that this show could get some viewers who are watching The Summer I Turned Pretty. The goal here is to build a solid base of young-adult viewers at a time when there is not a lot of other competition out there.

Now if you haven’t heard that much about the series as of yet, why not go ahead and further set the stage? Below, you can see the complete logline, and we do tend to think it does a good job of laying the groundwork for what is coming up:

Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—-and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history.

As for when you could see episode 4…

It is going to be streaming at this time next week. What is being done here with Shelter is honestly not that different from what we have seen with a lot of other shows over the years. The idea here is to clearly give you a few episodes at once to get you hooked, and then shift over to a weekly model after the fact.

What do you most want to see at the moment entering Shelter season 1 episode 4 over on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







