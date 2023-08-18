Ahsoka season 1 premiere date bumped up; new schedule

Just a mere matter of days away from the Ahsoka season 1 premiere on Disney+, it looks like a few changes are in order for the Star Wars show.

So what are we looking at here in particular? Well, without further ado, let’s get into it to a certain extent. First and foremost, the premiere of the Rosario Dawson series is now coming a tiny bit earlier than expected. While originally the plan was to start airing new episodes on Wednesday, the first two installments are coming on Tuesday, August 22 now at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Meanwhile, beyond that it has been confirmed now the remainder of the eight-episode first season will also be airing on Tuesday nights, and of course there’s a lot to be excited about here in advance! We were always slightly confused about the midnight releases for all of the Star Wars – Disney+ shows. Think about it like this — it completely takes away the experience of a lot of people getting to watch at the same time, since the majority of people are not staying awake until the middle of the night to watch anything. This allows viewers a chance to check out Ahsoka Tano’s story on Tuesday night, and also makes it more of a family experience.

Is this schedule going to be replicated with a lot of other things on Disney+? Let’s just say that we would not be surprised at all here! After all, remember that this is a strategy that Apple TV+ has employed for a little while now, and it has already proven to be a big success for them. It makes these shows into more of events, and Disney has to start realizing that they cannot just win here on the basis of some of their IP alone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ashoka now, including another look at the future

What do you most want to see on Ahsoka season 1 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







