Ahsoka season 1 video: Rosario Dawson, cast give inside look

With the Ahsoka season 1 premiere coming to Disney+ in a little over a week, we are of course thrilled to go behind the scenes in whatever way that we can! That includes a brand-new behind-the-scenes video that gives you a greater sense of what the cast and crew felt about this character going into this new show.

If you head over to the link, you can see this video in full and get perspectives from a number of key players in between executive producer Dave Filoni and star Rosario Dawson. In one way, you can view this video as a short history lesson into the Ahsoka Tano character, starting with her time in Clone Wars leading up to where she saw her previously over on The Mandalorian. She has a rich and complicated backstory as Anakin Skywalker’s one-time padawan, and that greatly informs her perspective on the world.

In the show’s present-day story, we do think that Ahsoka is going to facing some big threats as she looks to vanquish some remnants of the Empire. Her history and knowledge will be put to the test, and there are also some pretty awesome fight scenes ahead, as well! Dawson mentions that the physicality of this role is something that she had to train at and prepare to handle over time; this isn’t just a skill that can come your way almost immediately.

We anticipate that the entirety of this season is going to be full of action, drama, and of course a little bit of character development along the way. It is rather hard to say if we are going to be seeing the series make the past history of the character easy to understand, but it seems smart to do so given that it’s far too intricate for franchise neophytes.

