Ahsoka season 1 teaser features Hayden Christensen voice

Now that we are just ten days away from the premiere of Ahsoka season 1 over at Disney+, the streaming service clearly wants to build up excitement. After all, have you seen the latest teaser all about it now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that is amplified mostly by the voice of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. It remains to be seen whether or not the actor appears in the flesh on the show, but there is certainly a great case to be made for it already.

After all, go ahead and remember this: The character had a pretty integral role in training Ahsoka Tano in the earlier part of her life, prior to when she left the Jedi and before Anakin became Darth Vader. There are some parts of this story that go all the way back to the animated Clone Wars, but we don’t think that this show is going to make any of the animated products required viewing. After all, remember for a moment here that Disney needs this to be a mainstream success — even though Andor is the most critically-acclaimed thing we’ve seen in the Star Wars world in a rather long time, it didn’t have the same commercial audience as some of their other shows.

Every single thing that we have seen so far for Ahsoka season 1 has been nothing short of awesome. With that in mind, it is absolutely our hope that the series itself lives up to all the hype, though we are pretty darn aware already that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.

Just remember — there could be plans for more of this character beyond this series in a live-action form. The producers need this show to get off on the right foot.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

