Ahsoka season 1 teaser: Who’s got a trick up their sleeve?

Are you ready for the premiere of Ahsoka season 1 to arrive on Disney+ a little later this month? We know that we are, and we have even more reasons to be psyched based on what we are seeing today!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new teaser promo courtesy of the aforementioned streaming service that further sets the stage for what we’re going to see, and also paints a clear picture of what is happening with some of the characters surrounding Ahsoka Tano. She may find herself in a unique position where she has to be a hero to stop a burgeoning Empire threat. This series is set, of course, in a similar time-frame to The Mandalorian, which makes some sense given that Rosario Dawson already made a cameo on that show.

There is no question to us that this teaser is engaging, and we would argue that just about everything that we’ve seen so far for this show has been. However, at the same time there are some pretty prominent questions that remain. What is one of the big ones? Well, that is pretty simple when it comes to viewership. Can Ahsoka become a mainstream hit?

So much of the writing process from this show, at least from our vantage point, had to be about a complicated balancing act. Of course, 100% you do want to please a lot of the diehard fans who have stuck with this character over the years, especially back in their animated origins. However, you also have to recognize that a number of potential viewers will have never seen those shows, and you have to create a universal appeal. You can include some elements of the other shows, at least so long as you don’t overcomplicate.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

