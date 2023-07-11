Ahsoka season 1 trailer: ‘Once a rebel, always a rebel’

Just in case you were not excited enough to see the premiere of Ahsoka season 1 over on Disney+, may we go ahead and introduce a new trailer? Let’s just say that this one is action-packed, dramatic, and visually stunning. It may be the best trailer that we’ve seen for any of the live-action Star Wars series we’ve seen in quite some time.

After all, there is so much that is nailed in regards to the character and her animated origins within this trailer, and that’s without mentioning an outstanding score that feels very much distinct from what we have seen elsewhere in the franchise. Everything feels new and fresh, and all of these characters feel real thanks to some outstanding makeup and prosthetic work.

So what will the story be this time around? Well, we do think there is a bit of a collision course between past and present, which is probably why that “once a rebel, always a rebel” line at the end is so important. We know that the streamer is keeping some details about the show under wraps — the following is all we really have insofar as a logline is concerned:

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

You can watch the trailer in all of its awesomeness now over here. Remember that the first two episodes of the series will be available come August 23. Hopefully, this proves to be one of the biggest streaming hits of the summer, and that it also gets this franchise moving in the right direction after the third season of The Mandalorian proved to be rather polarizing for a lot of people out there.

What watching this trailer, are you more excited than ever to see Ahsoka season 1 on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other insight as we move forward through the rest of the series.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

