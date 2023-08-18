And Just Like That season 2 finale promo: Samantha’s phone call

We have known for some time now that Kim Cattrall was going to have some sort of presence as Samantha Jones during the And Just Like That season 2 finale and now, we understand more of the context.

This week, the folks over at Max released a promo for the upcoming 11th episode of the season (watch here). There are a lot of important moments throughout, whether it be Miranda evaluating her future and Anthony needing to have a very important conversation with Charlotte. With all of that said, most of the focus could be on Carrie as she prepares to say goodbye to her iconic apartment in favor of somewhere new — and also somewhere that could allow her a different sort of future with Aidan.

So why is Samantha calling? Our guess is that it has a lot to do with that particular goodbye. She knows how important that was to Carrie, and we got the sense at the end of last season that the two were on better terms. This at least feels like the proper way in which this character would reach back out and not have it become some permanent thing.

After all, remember this: There is no inclination that this will turn into anything more than just a small cameo. Cattrall opted to return just as a little gift to longtime fans, even if she has long said that she has no desire to play Samantha again. In the end, we get it given that she’s already given so much to this character — why not do other things? She certainly has other jobs, including an important role on How I Met Your Father.

Remember that at present, there is no And Just Like That season 3 renewal — we remain hopeful, but this will be up to the powers-that-be at Warner Bros. Discovery to decide.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

