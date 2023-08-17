Average Joe season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BET+?

Following the season 1 finale today at BET+, is there a chance that we are going to see an Average Joe season 2 renewal?

First things first, we do think it would be useful to set the stage for this show a little, at least if you are not familiar. Just check out the full synopsis below:

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, Average Joe is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

Obviously, there’s a lot of stuff in here that people will enjoy, whether it be the humor, the drama, or the mystery at the center of the story. The biggest issue that it faces is mostly the glut of series that are all around on TV right now — it doesn’t leave a lot of room for some to shine, even in a strike era where scripted programming is starting to become less and less prevalent.

Unfortunately, there is no indication at present that there will be a second season, but we absolutely are still hoping that this can happen. The best way to ensure that this does come to pass is rather simple: People gotta check out season 1! It’s not just about seeing the first few episodes, either; rather, it is about the entire experience from start to finish. That is the best way, clearly, for the executives at BET+ and parent company Paramount to know that there is an interest in more down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Average Joe season 2 over at BET+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: BET+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







