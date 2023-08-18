Billions season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A big betrayal ahead?

For those of you unaware, Billions season 7 episode 3 is going to be coming onto Showtime in one week’s time. Also, this one is going to be pretty darn epic.

If there is one thing that you should be aware of throughout the next couple of months, it is simply this: This is the final season and we’re building towards an endgame. Every single episode is going to have huge moments and for this one, we’re going to see Chuck continue to press onward with his own goals: Trying to take down Mike Prince, among at least some other things. We know that he has Presidential aspirations, but will he be able to deliver on them? How bad are some of these clashes are going to be from here on out?

Well, without further ado let’s go ahead and share the full Billions season 7 episode 3 synopsis with more insight all about the future:

Prince attempts to leverage a past employee’s work for his own gain. Chuck rallies the troops at his old stomping grounds. A betrayal from within Prince Cap shakes Wendy’s confidence.

One of the great things about Billions, and of course a big part of what makes the remainder of the season exciting, is that there is so much ambiguity all across the map. It is almost impossible to read what anyone’s ending will be just because everyone is so morally ambiguous. Sure, it is true that Chuck’s job requires him to take down bad people, but that doesn’t inherently make him good. Then, you’ve got people like Axe and Prince who are motivated by some variation of greed or power.

In general, the betrayal is what we are the most curious about, mostly because at this point, we tend to think that Wendy is a hard person to shake. Who could actually achieve something of that nature? We’ll have to wait and see…

What do you most want to see moving into Billions season 7 episode 3 on Showtime?

