Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Season 7 episode 9 chatter

Is Outlander new tonight? Are we on the cusp of diving further into the world of Jamie and Claire Fraser?

The first thing that we really should say is quite simple: We don’t think that anyone out there is going to be patient waiting to see what’s next. How can you be given the way that season 7 episode 8 wrapped up? We just saw Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian all arrive back in Scotland, where they could encounter some surprises old and new. Meanwhile, the Revolutionary War is still ongoing and beyond just that, we’ve also got Roger’s desperate search for Jemmy, who was taken by Rob Cameron in the midst of his ongoing search for gold.

There is SO much to look forward to and unfortunately, we are going to be waiting a while to see any of it. After all, there is no new episode of Outlander tonight on Starz. The plan right now is for the second half of season 7 to air at some point in 2024 — there is no confirmed date on it yet, and it is our hope that we learn a little bit more about that either at the end of the year or in early 2024. The reality for the time being here is that we’re going to be waiting for at least a few months before anything more comes out, and even longer before we have a chance to actually see what lies ahead.

Do we think that it will be worth it? Absolutely, and there is one pretty simple thing to keep in mind.

For those unaware…

Once upon a time, there was a plan for the second half of season 7 to be the end of the show. With that in mind, we do tend to think that you are going to see a lot of stories be crafted with that sort of thinking in mind. Expect for some events to be bigger and more emotional than ever! Yet, there is clearly a little more story to tell on the other side.

Related – Check out some more news on Outlander season 7, including a few more details all about what lies ahead

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Outlander season 7 episode 9 on Starz?

Are you bummed that we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







