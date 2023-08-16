Grown-ish season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare to ‘Let Go’

Next week on Freeform you’re going to have a chance to see Grown-ish season 6 episode 9 — so what lies ahead here? What makes “Let Go” matter?

Well, let’s just say that there is a reason to get pretty darn sentimental in advance here. After all, go ahead and consider this: This will be the final episode before the show goes on hiatus. It is the final midseason finale of the series. When the series comes back, it will be with the final stretch and some stories that build up to the series finale.

Basically, the advice that we have at present is rather simple: Have tissues at the ready. There are going to be some big events and revelations that take place here. Also, is there about to be a big change with Andre and Annika? It is certainly something to think about in advance here, and it’s also worth noting that there can be some tricky things that happen when business and pleasure meet up.

To get some more news on what is coming up, check out the full Grown-ish season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

Andre and Annika mix business with pleasure as Andre tries his hand at negotiating a high-stakes contract on her behalf. Aaron takes his new relationship to the next level but with painful results.

When will the remainder of the series air?

For the time being nothing is confirmed there, but we personally tend to think that we’re going to see it back in January. That’s the basic timeline that we’ve seen for the show in the past, so it feels somewhat crazy to think that we’re going to be seeing something a little bit different now.

We really just hope that no matter when Grown-ish does end its run, it is able to do so with a great story and beyond just that, a proper tribute to everything we have seen within this franchise over the years.

What do you most want to see moving into Grown-ish season 6 episode 9 at Freeform?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series.

(Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







