BEEF season 2: Show creator on potential renewal odds

It’s been a good while now since season 1 arrived on Netflix, so what more is there to say about a potential BEEF season 2? We should start things off here by noting that there is no official renewal as of yet. With that being said, we’re trying our best to be hopeful here. How can we not? When you think about the critical and commercial success, doesn’t the streaming service have to be thinking about this already?

Of course, we also have to acknowledge that there are a lot of balls currently being juggled in the air, with the biggest one being trying to figure out the story. The real challenge there is doing that in the midst of an ongoing WGA strike.

So could a season 2 feature the same characters, or be an entirely different story altogether? Well, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what creator Lee Sung Jin had to say on the subject:

We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters … At the same time, I really love Danny [played by Steven Yeun] and Amy [Ali Wong] and George [Joseph Lee] and Paul [Young Mazino] and the world we created. So, I’m really open to it all. Most importantly, I really want to keep working with this crew that I’ve really fallen in love with. But it’s hard for me to say which direction we’ll go without a writers room and any sort of momentum, so I’m really hoping the AMPTP comes to its senses.”

Ultimately, we just have to hope the WGA gets a fair deal soon and after that, all parties involved here can figure this out! We don’t expect a season 2 to be coming in the relatively near future and honestly, that’s for the best. The ideal situation, at least from our vantage point, is that the creative team has as much time as possible to come up with something great.

Do you want to see a BEEF season 2 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates all about the future.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







