The Last of Us season 2: Show EP on possible episode count

There are so many questions worth thinking about already with The Last of Us season 2, but let’s start with a simple one: How many episodes are we getting?

If you think back to season 1, we ended up getting a story of just nine installments. That’s pretty unusual for a scripted show, given that most tend to either go for 10 or thirteen episodes these days. Sometimes, you get a really short season of just eight installments, but nine? That’s a little bit different.

As for the reason behind what went on here, it was mostly in service of the story. Moving forward into season 2, you can rest assured that this will be the case all over again. Speaking on the Subject to The Hollywood Reporter, EP Craig Mazin had the following to say in regards to the subject:

We’ve laid out our vision to HBO for how this series should lay out across not one season, but multiple seasons.

Mazin did not confirm that season 2 would be nine, ten, or any other specific number of episodes.

Honestly, we don’t care so much about episode count since within this, there are also questions about episode length. Some installments of season 1 were almost long enough to be a feature film. Meanwhile, the season 1 finale was surprisingly short. Once again, it is about what makes sense for Joel and Ellie’s journey.

Our hope remains that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end soon, and that will enable production to start either this fall or at some point shortly after the fact. There is no premiere date yet and there will not be for some time; still, we will do our best to be hopeful that a little more info will come out at some point next year. We expect to actually see the story moving into 2025.

