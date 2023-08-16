Warrior Nun revival will be comprised of three feature films

For the past several weeks, there have been a number of different questions about the future of Warrior Nun. After all, executive producer Simon Barry revealed that the canceled Netflix series would be returning, but there were still questions as to what that would be. Were we talking about a new series? Books? Something totally unexpected?

Well, we’re thrilled to say that there is now a little more clarity courtesy of executive producer Dean English. In a new post on the official Warrior Nun Saved website, here is some of what he had to say about the future:

Hi, my name is Dean English and I’m the executive producer of Warrior Nun. I’m the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, “What if?” First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support.

I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.

More details are going to be coming down the road, and English noted that due to the current WGA strike, there is only so much that can be said at present. He did note that there is potential for these movies to lead to even more across the franchise, so that is clearly something else to have hope for!

In general, we know that there is a huge global fanbase out there for this show, which is one of the reasons in the first place why there were so many people who were very-much frustrated by the cancellation. Netflix seemingly had something great going, and canceling it remains a truly dubious decision.

Are you glad that there is some more news out there about the future of Warrior Nun?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming here in due time.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







