Bachelor in Paradise 9 trailer coming during After the Final Rose

Now that we have seen a sneak peek for Bachelor in Paradise season 9 featuring Brayden and Kat, where is the full trailer? Are we going to be seeing that at any point in the near future?

Well, we should start off here by noting that ABC’s strategy when it comes to marketing this particular season has been rather strange. After all, they really haven’t said that much about it! A lot of that is just due to them putting a lot more of their energy into promoting The Golden Bachelor, which makes a good bit of sense given that this is a totally-new property, and also one that could bring people back to the franchise after years away. Bachelor in Paradise is fun, but it’s also appealing more to the diehard fans of the show.

Rest assured, you are going to be seeing a trailer for this season soon — how much so? Well, let’s just say that it is going to happen during the After the Final Rose special following The Bachelorette finale tomorrow night.

Is there a chance that one of the final three from Charity Lawson’s season in Aaron B., Dotun, or Joey could be there? You can’t rule it out but at the same time, people around this late in the season usually wait a year. Also, there’s a chance one of them could be the next Bachelor — for the time being, we tend to think that Joey is the runaway frontrunner there.

In general, we just hope that this season of Paradise is pretty fun and lighthearted, but that we get at least a few halfway-decent romances that come out of it in the end. The entire franchise needs them after an uneven track record.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

