Too Hot to Handle season 5: Are Elys and Alex still together?

While it has only been a reasonably short amount of time since Too Hot to Handle season 5 ended on Netflix, it has been several months for the cast since filming wrapped! With that in mind, there is that inevitable question that has to be pondered over here: Are any of the couples still together?

Well … we can’t say that we’ve got a lot of good news here. If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a new video featuring much of the cast from this past season talking about the experiences on the show and beyond that, where things stand for them now romantically. Alas, some relationships from the show did not work out, but it does actually seem like some contestants are actually heeding Lana’s advice! Multiple people are in happy, more committed relationships … and there may be one person who has fallen back into more of their old ways.

All of the couples from the show are no longer together, though Elys and Alex were together for 6 months after the show ended. Alex said he’s in a happy committed relationship with someone new.

Even though it’s always the most fun when people on this show manage to have long-lasting relationships after the fact with each other, the reality is that it’s rare they work out. It’s just like in the real world, where there are only so many people you date who become long-term things. Also, add to it here the fact that these are also people who live in all different areas of the world; that throws another huge variable into the mix and that is something that absolutely you cannot ignore.

Hopefully, all of these people are going to continue to feel better about themselves emotionally in the weeks and months to come — genuinely, we do feel like this experience can bring a lot of good things for people if they are able to really put their all into learning and improving.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that some more episodes will be coming before long.

