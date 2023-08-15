At the end of tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode, we found JR making a huge guess — did we learn he was related to Lil Nas X?

Well, JR made a pretty shocking decision to try and guess Chris, saying that he was related to none other than Billy Idol. As we’ve covered in the past, that is 100% not the case. JR could have made a different choice here in going after Karsyn, and that probably would have been a better move since most people think that she is related to Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the end of the day.

The funniest thing about JR being related to Lil Nas X is that Franklin Jonas was not even aware of the connection here! Everyone else in the house, however, more or less figured him out already. There was still something sweet that came with this connection being out in the open for the first time; it felt like there was a part of the previously-reserved JR that was actually out in the open. He got emotional talking about what his brother meant to him, and also the trailblazer that he has become within the LGBTQ community.

With JR gone we are now left with a final four of Gabriel, Chris, Monay, and Karsyn. Based on the previews that we have already seen for the next episode, it seems as though everyone is picking up on who Gabriel is finally. That means that Monay and Chris could still be the only two who are somehow under wraps.

In a way, we understand nobody figuring out Monay — unless you watched Curb Your Enthusiasm, nothing in her clues points directly to JB Smoove and no one else. However, Chris being Donny Osmond’s son feels like the most obvious thing ever and yet somehow, these people are not getting it.

