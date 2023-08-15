Claim to Fame season 2: Is Gabriel Nick Cannon’s brother?

On tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode, we got even more evidence that Gabriel could be related to Nick Cannon. Or, to be specific, his brother.

After all, during the main challenge tonight we saw Monay actually managed to snag a big-time clue related to Gabriel, who has been presumably tied to a football player for most of the season. However, she now knows 100% that this is not the case. Instead, she has found out that his celebrity relative co-starred with Kenan Thompson on All That so many years ago. This brings us back to Nick Cannon from so many years ago.

If you add this to the fact that Gabriel’s clue that had a ton of babies, everything is pretty spelled out now. We are a big-time fan of All That, so we remember that Nick Cannon and Kenan were on there together. Beyond just that, we also knew that the two have remained friends since being on the show so many years ago. It’s all crystal clear at this point. The funniest thing here was that Monay absolutely destroyed everyone in the main challenge tonight, and that was enough for her to get a lot of information on a lot of people.

So, did the contestants figure any of this out by the end of the hour? Well, let’s just say this: Nick’s name was mentioned over the course of the hour!

