MasterChef season 13 episode 11, 12 spoilers: A two-hour block!

As we prepare for MasterChef season 13 episode 11 on Fox next week, one thing to note is quite simple: There are a lot of changes ahead! From here on out, you are going to have a chance to see two-hour blocks moving forward. Because Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is over, you have that extra hour of time on Wednesday nights. Two-hour blocks is a way to ensure that the entirety of this season is over by the end of the fall.

(We can’t sit here and say that anything is that shocking here, mostly because we have seen Fox do something similar for the cooking competition in the past.)

If you want to get a few more details on what lies ahead here, all you have to do is check out the full MasterChef season 13 episode 11 and 12 synopsis below:

In this week’s challenge, the Mystery Box is back and the chefs must individually face the challenge of preparing a gourmet meal out of army rations. Then, the remaining home chefs must tackle a classic MasterChef test: the tag team challenge. The contestants must take turns preparing a delicious three course meal, working together to ensure they are on the same page every step of the way in the all-new “Military Rations Mystery Box / Tag Team” two-hour episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, August 23 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1311/12) (TV-14 L)

The military mystery box challenge may be the most exciting of the two tonight, largely due to the fact that it’s at least a test of creativity and something a little bit different from what we have seen in the past. In general, we do tend to think that this competition gets too predictable. There is, after all, a difference between a “classic” challenge and then carting out the same thing over and over again.

