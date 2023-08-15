SWAT season 7: Will filming still happen this year?

As many of you out there more than likely know at this point, SWAT season 7 is coming to CBS after a rigorous campaign and a brief cancellation. There is a lot to be excited in here, whether it be a Hondo – Nichelle wedding or some other exciting scenarios.

With all of this in mind, we now have to wonder a little bit about production. Is there a chance at all that the series starts filming before the end of the year? We know that the WGA strike has kept new episodes from being written; even if they were, the SAG-AFTRA strike is keeping the cast from being able to do much of anything. (Shemar Moore and many other cast members, past and present, were actually on the picket lines not that long ago.)

So what will it take to get everyone back on board this year? Well, first and foremost, the writers do need a fair deal from the AMPTP. We know that there are talks happening this week, but that does not necessarily mean that anything is going to come together and we have to be well-aware of that in advance. If we do get a deal by the time we get around to mid-September, then it comes down to if the cast can get a fair contract of their own. The ideal situation here would be to get production underway in November — that would help to ensure that the final season could premiere in January or February.

Is there still a tough road ahead to make it there? Sure, but at the same time, we feel like it is more than possible at present. It really all comes down to how much the networks and streaming services want content in the immediate future.

Related – Check out some other news on SWAT right now, including a potential wedding moving forward

Is there anything that you want to see moving into SWAT season 7, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







