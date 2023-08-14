Cobra Kai season 6 filming: Will it still happen this year?

Is there a legitimate chance we will see Cobra Kai season 6 filming kick off at some point this year? Absolutely, this is something we are hoping for. Whether or not we get to see it, however, depends on some key factors.

First and foremost here, let’s flashback for a moment to where things were a few months ago. For those who remember, the final season was about to get shooting when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes kicked off. If the strikes do end in the reasonably-near future, there is a chance that we will see the cast and crew back at work again soon after.

If you are desperately looking for at least some sort of silver lining here, we can at least tell you that there are negotiations this week between the WGA and the AMPTP, the big conglomerate of streamers and studios that is on the other side of things. This is the first time we’ve really had any optimism at all since the strike first began in May for the writers and while nothing is guaranteed, we want to still have hope. There’s a chance this ends up resolved over the next month or so and then after that, the attention can shift over to the actors.

Because Cobra Kai was very-much getting ready to film at the time in which the WGA strike first began, we are pretty hopeful here that filming will start up again this year. There is still no reason to rush; heck, there never is so long as all TV writers and actors get paid what they deserve.

The likely release date

It will be at some point in 2024. Based on every single detail that we have heard to date, we are gearing up for a chapter that is going to be action-packed, dramatic, and still full of a few surprises. What more could you want in the end?

What do you most want to see at this point when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







