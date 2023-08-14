What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7: Nandor teaches?

FX has released a new promo now for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 … so what sort of trouble lies ahead?

Well, for starters, a part of this story (titled “Hybrid Creatures”) is going to see Nandor the Relentless and the Vampire Colin Robinson take on an unusual role: Teacher. You can see some of that over at the link here, with one of the more ridiculous parts of it being that Nandor does not actually know how to spell the word “knowledge.” He’s not exactly off to a great start here, now is he?

While it remains to be seen exactly why he is in this role in the first place, it does feel fairly clear at the moment that Nandor is in a really delicate spot entering this half-hour. After all, Nadja and Laszlo both know the truth now about Guillermo, and are they coing to be able to keep it from him? Maybe the teacher role is a bit of a distraction for him.

As for what else is coming, this promo indicates that Laszlo is going to be conducting further experiments on Guillermo with a number of different animals, and we can only imagine what some of the results of this are. After all, we do not exactly think that Laszlo is the sort of character who really thinks a lot of stuff through, so why would it be any different on this particular occasion? He may fly a little close to the sun … but then again, it’s possible that he takes a big leap forward in actually helping to cure Guillermo and set a different course for his future.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

