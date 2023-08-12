What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7: Danger ahead?

As we get prepared to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 on FX in a matter of days, aren’t there some legitimate fears? We at least think so when it comes to one simple topic: Getting to see what happens in the event Nandor ever learns the truth.

At the moment, it does admittedly feel somewhat like a ticking clock when it comes to when Guillermo’s secret will be fully out. After all, at this point both Laszlo and Nadja know; Colin Robinson could have found out, but it doesn’t seem like he actually cares that much.

Now, here are the stakes as we move forward — based on what we heard at the start of the season, Nandor could kill Guillermo and, consequently, himself if he ever learns that he had another vampire turn him. It is considered to be one of the biggest betrayals a Familiar can make. With that being said, can Guillermo talk his way out of it? We wonder that, mostly due to the fact that Nandor was repeatedly pushing off turning him and over time, his own Familiar started to feel helpless.

Honestly, it feels more like it is going to be a group effort in the event that Nandor ever does find out, as both Laszlo and Nadja could end up being on Guillermo’s side. There does have to be an emotional fallout, but we don’t want it to be that severe — it has already been incredibly tough a lot of the season not having Nandor and Guillermo around each other all of the time. After all, their relationship has always been at the heart of the show.

What do you think could be happening when it comes to What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 and beyond?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

