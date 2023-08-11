What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7: Will Nandor learn?

As we do prepare for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 on FX next week, there is suddenly one big question we have. Are we about to see Nandor the Relentless finally learn the truth about Guillermo?

While there is no way to confirm this one way or another at this point, there are some things that we certainly can say for sure.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that keeping this secret is suddenly far more risky than it was previously. Just remember for a moment that Nadja now knows the truth, and will she keep that under wraps in the same way that her husband Laszlo does? He has an incentive thanks to his experiments, which we do think he legitimately enjoys.

The other reason why this secret could come out is simply functional. We know that the show is already been renewed for a sixth season, but we don’t necessarily think that the writers need to string this along for another year. Our preference instead is that we end up seeing the revelation come out before the finale — that way, there is a chance for us all to watch and collectively deal with the fallout. Is there going to be some chaos that comes along with that? At the moment, we tend to believe so, given that Nandor may try to 1) kill Guillermo and then 2) kill himself. That is, at least, if you believe the conversations that we saw at the end of this past episode.

Related – Do you want some other news on the next What We Do in the Shadows episode?

What do you think we are going to see transpire for Nandor on What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7?

Do you think that he is about to learn the truth about his familiar? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

