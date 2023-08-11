What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7: The experiments

Next week on What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7, the stakes are obviously high and for many different reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that this upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Hybrid Creatures.” Isn’t that a direct reference to what we saw tonight? Now that Nadja knows the truth about Guillermo, everything starts to change a little bit more. This is about so much more than just one person keeping a secret. Things are about to get so much more complicated and because of that, we have to wonder if Nandor is about to find out (If nothing else, we tend to think that this installment is going to be very-much focused around Guillermo learning more about other people who could be somewhat similar to him.)

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

Nadja gives back to her community. Laszlo’s experiments have some unexpected results.

There has to be some other hybrids out there, right? If so, this begs the question of what some of them are like or, at the very least, what happened to them in the event that they are gone.

As for Laszlo’s experiments, we do tend to think that at the end of the day, some of these are tied to what’s going on when it comes to a possible cure. Would it be great if Guillermo becomes a complete vampire at some point? Absolutely, but like with so many other people out there, we want it to be at Nandor’s hand. Their relationship is special, and it’s been hard not having them together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

