What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6: The Nadja reveal

As we prepared for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6, we absolutely anticipated that there would be a big reveal or two. After all, remember that we are more than halfway through the season at present and there are some stories that we have not head a lot of progress on as of late.

What’s the perfect example of this? Guillermo becoming a vampire, or at least somewhat of a vampire. The truth is that we have not seen a lot of progress on this for a good while. However, Laszlo’s attempts to train and experiment with Nandor’s familiar led to an injury — and that led to Nadja having to take him to urgent care.

So what happened on the other side of this? Well, Guillermo was almost killed by a Familiar doctor and, after that, Nadja learned that he had vampire blood within him! She was stunned and angry but, in the end, she still loved him. In particular, she loved him enough to fight off all of the people trying to kill him. Nadja got, quite possibly, one of the coolest fight scenes that we’ve seen throughout all of the show so far — it was both really fun and also meaningful for her and Guillermo’s relationship. Isn’t it nice to see some evolution like this?

For now, she has also agreed to keep Guillermo’s secret while Laszlo continues to help figure out a cure, but here’s the problem: It still feels like Nandor will find out eventually. After all, remember this: We’re talking about a TV world where secrets almost always tend to come out. Why would it be different here?

Still, “Urgent Care” has to be one of the most action-packed episodes of the season, and we are thrilled by what we got.

What did you think about the events of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

