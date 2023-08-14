The Challenge USA season 2 episode 3: More twists ahead!

As we get prepared to see The Challenge USA season 2 episode 3 on CBS this Thursday, are more twists coming up? Well, let’s just say that things definitely feel like that!

At the end of last night’s new episode, the network delivered an extended preview that set the stage further for what lies ahead all season long — and it absolutely feels like a few things are ahead that could totally stun everyone taking part in the game this season. There are going to be defections, for starters, so having a team right now doesn’t mean you should feel comfortable with them.

Also, there are some personal relationships that could start to complicate things. The one between Tyler and Alyssa S. has already been publicized, but it may not be the only one. We do tend to think that this could be a tough thing for their games, given that 1) it makes them a target and 2) it is a distraction from what they are actually there for. (Hey, at least they are both used to being in showmances?)

In general, this season in particular feels like one where the most likely winners are going to be the ones who are able to actually focus on being adaptable. Sure, you want to win, but also stay out of the chaos. Right now, it seems like it is a battle between Challenge vets and newbies, and we don’t think it looks good to be the ringleader of either group for now. You should try to lower your odds of going down to the arena, make some widespread deals, and also eliminate people who you do not want at the end.

There is a LOT of time left to go this season — at the end of the day, it would almost be silly to make any bold predictions right now!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge USA, including more details on what’s next

Where do you think that things are going to go moving into The Challenge USA season 2 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that for some other updates as move forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







