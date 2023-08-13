The Challenge USA season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A battle vs. vets

The first thing that we really should note here entering The Challenge USA season 2 episode 3 is rather simple: You will not be forced to wait too long in order to see it!

Now, we know that the CBS reality competition made you wait a long time to see it back; with that, the strategy here is to pay that off by giving you two episodes a week, one on Thursdays and one on Sundays. This is a similar structure with what we saw with Tough as Nails recently, and it ultimately worked out rather well for them! We tend to think that the network likes this, mostly because of the fact that it gives them a chance to capitalize on a summer window when there isn’t a lot on. When it comes to the TJ Lavin-hosted series, we also tend to think that they are about the fact that they have a solid lead-in courtesy of Big Brother.

Want to get a few more details here about the story ahead? Then go ahead and view the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

“Civil War” – The challengers compete in a difficult swimming challenge, and the CBS reality titans officially declare war against the veterans prompting a vet to turn on one of their own in an act of self-preservation, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Aug. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). TJ Lavin is the host.

If there is one word that we would say in response to all of this, it’s rather simple: Finally. We have waited such a long time to see people really go after the vets right away, especially since the select group (think in terms of Bananas, Tori, and a handful of others) are on SO many seasons and almost always have some sort of pact. This can be a way to flip the game … at least in theory. Whether it happens is a totally different story.

