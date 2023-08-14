The Challenge USA season 2 episode 2: Ameerah eliminated

The Challenge USA season 2 episode 2 absolutely had a lot on its plate. After all, there were multiple eliminations, drama, romance, and more.

So who was actually sent out of the game in the end? Let’s start things off here with Ameerah, who hasn’t exactly had a lot of things go her way in the CBS reality universe. It’s hard being the first person sent out, but she clearly didn’t have the connections and the skill set to do really well on this show. With that, a Big Brother alum goes out the door. Michele, meanwhile, got to stay — it wasn’t a big margin of victory, but it was enough at the end of the day.

With this being said, would the Challenge vets actually move forward and dominate much of the season? That is partially what we are used to after watching this franchise for so many years. However, we’ve also seen various teases that suggest that some of the MTV show stars are actually going to be in danger and sooner rather than later.

