The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Is January 2025 possible?

Is there still a reasonable chance that we could see The Last of Us season 2 premiere at some point in early 2024? Could January still work?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is that we’re talking here about a period of time that is still 16 months away. You would think that there is a lot of flexibility here, right?

Here is where things get a little bit complicated: The Last of Us is a show that takes a long time to make. It takes a while to film all of these outdoor scenes and beyond just that, you also have to consider the fact that there are a wide array of special effects. The original plan was for production to begin late this year, and that would afford the flexibility to get the series on the air at that aforementioned time.

However, with the WGA strike still going more than 100+ days in and with the SAG-AFTRA strike happening for a steady month, we do tend to think that time could be running out. Unless a deal is done soon, that January 2025 premiere date window could be in some peril.

Now with this being said … the end of these strikes can’t be rushed. Things are going to take however long that they take, as the most important thing is that a fair deal is eventually reached here for all writers and actors. We certainly think that everyone will be fine waiting longer for the video-game adaptation, which became in a really short period of time one of HBO’s biggest hits. They have House of the Dragon to keep us satisfied in the meantime, and that could start at some point next summer.

