The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Charity pick Joey or Dotun?

Next week The Bachelorette finale is finally going to arrive on ABC, so what are we going to see at the end of the road? Who is Charity Lawson going to pick?

Let’s be honest about one thing first and foremost entering this big episode — she’s not picking Aaron. We know that the series has done its best to create some drama all around his return, but she’s told both Joey and Dotun that she’s in love with them. They are so easily the final two that it’s not even close. Does she care about Aaron? Probably, but her heart is leading her in a pretty particular direction.

On paper, we don’t think that the final episode here is going to look that different from anything that we have seen over the years. We’ll probably see some final dates, a chance for Charity to talk about the future with both men, and then also a final rose ceremony. There’s a chance that she sends one of the two guys home before that but when the dust finally settles here, we think that both guys make it to that point. It’s certainly what the producers are going to want!

So who is the favorite to get that final rose? It has to be Dotun, right? Joey is probably set up to get her heart broken, but we do think that he could have a consolation prize — at this point, we have a hard time thinking that he is anything other than the favorite to be the Bachelor.

After the finale…

Remember that there is probably going to be another After the Final Rose special. Within that, maybe we will also get some more teases for both Bachelor in Paradise and also The Golden Bachelor, which are both set to premiere this fall.

