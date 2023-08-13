1883 season 2: Is anything more coming to Paramount Network?

Following the finale tonight on Paramount Network, is there anything more when it comes to an 1883 season 2? Or, is this the end for these characters?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this situation is complicated on a number of fronts — very much so, in fact. We know that, at least for now, there are no plans to revisit these particular characters, but the story of James and Margaret Dutton does continue on 1923. Whether or not this eventually comes on the Paramount Network remains to be seen but for now, you can find it over on Paramount+. Many of the characters featured there are, of course, related to the main cast members here.

Now, what is interesting is that at one point, it seemed as though the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves series was going to be more directly connected to this Yellowstone prequel. After all, its original title was 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. We get the sense here that the show moved away from this once it realized that it does not have to be connected to the greater Yellowstone world to be successful. Why would it? Bass Reeves is such a compelling historical character that he does not need to be directly included in another franchise just for people to watch; they are going to be doing that anyway, so it is really not something to be altogether concerned about at the moment.

As we move forward, just know that there are also some other prequels and off-shoots still being planned, even if you do have to wait a good while for it. This is one of the most successful franchises in all of TV, so you better believe that Paramount will milk it for all they can.

