Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/13?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We recognize fully that the excitement for more is going to be there — after all, how can it not? This is one of those shows that always manages to bring something compelling and funny to the table, and we are sure that they will continue to do so.

Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to see it tonight … still. After all, the WGA strike is still going strong. Since the series has not been on the air with a new episode in well over three months, and it will not return most likely for some time still. Now, the good news is that because of the way that it is written, it could be back relatively soon after this and the SAG-AFTRA strike are over; however, there is no specific timing as to when that will be.

If there is any tiny glimmer of hope that we can share at the moment, it is the rather simple fact that the WGA is meeting with the AMPTP, the organization representing the streaming services and studios, in the days ahead. While this may not signal an immediate end to the writers’ strike, we do tend to think that any progress is good. Nothing is still guaranteed, but we want to think that at this point, the corporations are starting to realize how much they are suffering without new content. Shows like Last Week Tonight are a great way to generate headlines throughout the year, and also deliver information to viewers about subjects they would not otherwise know.

We don’t want to create any sort of unrealistic expectations at the moment. With that, the only thing that we are really hoping for is that we get a chance to see some sort of new Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode before the end of the year. Is that too much to ask?

Remember that typically, season finales for this show come about in November; we will see if that happens here.

