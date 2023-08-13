Is Ridley new tonight on PBS? More season 2 hopes

Is Ridley new tonight on PBS? We are coming off of an pretty emotional installment for the crime drama and by virtue of that, of course we think there is a desire to see something more!

As for whether or not we are going to get that, let’s just say that this is where things get a little bit more complicated.

The first thing that we should go ahead and do here is take on the title of “bearer of bad news.” After all, you will not be seeing more of Ridley tonight, and the same goes for the coming months. Last week was the emotional season 1 finale and now, we have to sit back and wait in order to see what lies ahead. It is 100% true that the series has already been renewed for more, so you do not at least have to worry about that. The only real question you should have is when exactly the next chapter is going to arrive.

Our hope, at lead for the time being, is that Alex Ridley is going to return to the American network at some point in 2024, more than likely after the entirety of the story airs in Britain. Given that season 1 offered up the title character a certain element of closure when it comes to his past, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if there are a few moments coming up that represent a significant turning of the page. Do we think that this man still has demons? Absolutely, but we also do not think that the show wants to see him dwell in the same place that we have seen him in the past. There is still room to venture into all sorts of strange and different directions.

One of the great things with a show like this is that we don’t think that a specific future is 100% locked in. With that, we don’t quite have any specific expectations other than to get some more compelling crime drama.

What do you most want to see on Ridley season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







